Cwm LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of W. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $233,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $233,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,145. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

Shares of W stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

