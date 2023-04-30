Cwm LLC Buys 152 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TopBuild by 82.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TopBuild by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 127.6% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 63,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $225.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $227.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.97.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.