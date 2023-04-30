Cwm LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,712 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

