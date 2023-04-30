Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
SCHZ stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
