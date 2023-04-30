Cwm LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

