Cwm LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after acquiring an additional 282,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,910,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 540,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,233,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 134,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

