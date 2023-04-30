Cwm LLC Purchases 10,636 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 496.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,945,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,723,000 after acquiring an additional 249,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 137,576 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,231,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,033,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uniti Group

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uniti Group Stock Up 10.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on UNIT. Cowen cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $3.42 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Uniti Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.