Cwm LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNTV has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Momentive Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $60,097.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,097.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,431,342.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

