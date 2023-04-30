David Mulham Mulham Sells 1,138 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $66.37 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $77.58. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
