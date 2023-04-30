David Mulham Mulham Sells 1,138 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $66.37 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $77.58. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

