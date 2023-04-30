Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,046. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $162.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $154.24 and a one year high of $197.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.91.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 26.33%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

