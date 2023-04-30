DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,329,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,964,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,191,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 in the last 90 days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $145.01 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

