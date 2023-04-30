Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.31.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $317.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.22.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,936,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,184 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
