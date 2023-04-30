Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.31.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $317.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.22.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,936,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,184 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

