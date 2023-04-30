Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $325.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.31.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
DPZ stock opened at $317.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.71 and its 200-day moving average is $341.22. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $3,605,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 573.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
