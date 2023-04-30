Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $325.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.31.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $317.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.71 and its 200-day moving average is $341.22. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $3,605,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 573.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

