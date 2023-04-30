e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $92.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $97.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,962.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,135 shares of company stock worth $20,431,233. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

