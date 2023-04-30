Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,992 shares of company stock worth $5,718,828 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $148.21 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

