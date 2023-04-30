Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $430.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LLY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.02. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $283.00 and a twelve month high of $404.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

