Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Encore Wire by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,131,000 after purchasing an additional 54,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Encore Wire by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WIRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $156.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.06. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

