Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,540,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,044,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,612,000 after purchasing an additional 426,655 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $5.15 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

