Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Stake Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

