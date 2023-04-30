Evercore ISI Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $400.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “inline” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.92.

Shares of TYL opened at $379.03 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

