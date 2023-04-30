First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.19). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Articles

