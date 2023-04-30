First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.28.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $182.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $221.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

