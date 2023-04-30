Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $337,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $99.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

