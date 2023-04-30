Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after buying an additional 375,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,378,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 380,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 314,625 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

