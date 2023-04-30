Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 35,786 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358,333 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,786 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $565,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $308.93. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.56.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

