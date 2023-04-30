Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 61,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 27,584 shares.The stock last traded at $21.55 and had previously closed at $21.42.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

