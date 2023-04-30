Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Futu by 596.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Futu by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Futu by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $72.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

