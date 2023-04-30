GEM Asset Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,523 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $307.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $308.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

