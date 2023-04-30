Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $8.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.