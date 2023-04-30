Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Price Up 4.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 240,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,211,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.04 million.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Gentex

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.