GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 92,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,660. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

