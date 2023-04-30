Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Graham by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Graham by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock opened at $575.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.12. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $681.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

