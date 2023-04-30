Guggenheim Cuts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $171.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Guggenheim from $172.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $151.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

