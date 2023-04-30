Guggenheim Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $248.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $255.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.28.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 9.1 %

FSLR stock opened at $182.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -434.70 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $221.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.24 and its 200 day moving average is $172.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.