Guggenheim Trims ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price to $263.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $271.00 to $263.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.11.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $192.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.94. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $249.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

