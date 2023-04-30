GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after buying an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after buying an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,983,000 after buying an additional 156,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 4.5 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

