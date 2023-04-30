HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,264 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $755.71 million, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.