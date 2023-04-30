Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Barclays

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $273.06 on Friday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $273.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.