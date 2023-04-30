Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Barclays

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.
HSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.38.
HSY stock opened at $273.06 on Friday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $273.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.
In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
