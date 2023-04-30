Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Hexcel by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hexcel by 858.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hexcel Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

NYSE:HXL opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.