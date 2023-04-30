Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.5 %

HI stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Articles

