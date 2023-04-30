Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 325.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 63.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 311.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TWNK opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hostess Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.