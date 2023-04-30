IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IAC were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in IAC by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IAC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of IAC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Shares of IAC opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.13. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $90.68.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

