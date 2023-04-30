Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 429.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Price Performance

NYSE NGVT opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $90.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Stories

