Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOCT. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the fourth quarter worth about $8,343,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Price Performance

NOCT opened at $39.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

