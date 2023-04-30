Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 54,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BOCT opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

