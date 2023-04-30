Insider Buying: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Buys $34,620.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Baird bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

CTBI stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.