Insider Buying: U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:USGO) Major Shareholder Purchases $103,642.03 in Stock

U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,768,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,017,005.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 25,001 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $226,009.04.

U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock Stock Down 0.1 %

U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $9.70.

About U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock

U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

