Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CFO Sells 977 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALNY opened at $199.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

