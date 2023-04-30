Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.