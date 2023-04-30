Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $82,895.49 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

